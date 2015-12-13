FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doha Bank says signs $575 mln, two-year loan
December 13, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Doha Bank says signs $575 mln, two-year loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Doha Bank has signed a two-year $575 million syndicated unsecured loan for general corporate purposes, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The facility was increased from the original $500 million amount the bank had been seeking to borrow, the statement said.

The loan pays a margin of 75 basis points per annum over Libor and has a bullet repayment at the end of the two-year tenor, the statement said. The bank has the option of a one-year extension at the end of the second year, it added.

Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Filiale Luxemburg, ING Bank, Mizuho Bank, Wells Fargo were among the banks acting as bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers, Doha Bank added.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith

