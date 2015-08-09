Qatar's Doha Bank says backing loan for 2.2 bln riyal reservoirs scheme

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Doha Bank is backing a project financing to be used to construct the 2.2 billion riyal ($604.3 million) Water Security Mega Reservoirs Project for Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), the bank said on Sunday.

The deal has been signed with Leighton Contracting Qatar, a unit of United Arab Emirates-based Habtoor Leighton Group, with Doha Bank adding in the bourse filing it had already issued project-related guarantees to the company.

It did not specify a value for the financing backing the project, nor the terms of the loan.

The reservoirs in the project, named Rawdat Rashed, have a capacity of 100 million gallons each and will be the largest reinforced concrete reservoirs in the world, the statement said, without mentioning the total capacity of the project. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)