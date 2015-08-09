FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Doha Bank says backing loan for 2.2 bln riyal reservoirs scheme
August 9, 2015

Qatar's Doha Bank says backing loan for 2.2 bln riyal reservoirs scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Doha Bank is backing a project financing to be used to construct the 2.2 billion riyal ($604.3 million) Water Security Mega Reservoirs Project for Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), the bank said on Sunday.

The deal has been signed with Leighton Contracting Qatar, a unit of United Arab Emirates-based Habtoor Leighton Group, with Doha Bank adding in the bourse filing it had already issued project-related guarantees to the company.

It did not specify a value for the financing backing the project, nor the terms of the loan.

The reservoirs in the project, named Rawdat Rashed, have a capacity of 100 million gallons each and will be the largest reinforced concrete reservoirs in the world, the statement said, without mentioning the total capacity of the project. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

