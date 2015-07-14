FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Doha Bank Q2 net profit dips 1.8 pct, misses estimates
July 14, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Doha Bank Q2 net profit dips 1.8 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 1.8 percent decline in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday according to Reuters calculations, missing analyst expectations.

The bank earned a net profit of 380.8 million riyals ($104.6 million) in the three months to June 30 against 387.7 million riyals in the same period last year, Reuters calculated as the bank did not provide quarterly results breakdown in an earnings statement.

Seven analysts, on average, forecast a net profit of 395.5 million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.

Doha Bank posted a net profit of 801 million riyals in the first-half of the year, up from the 787 million riyals recorded in the year-ago period, it said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)

