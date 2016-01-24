Doha Bank posts 6.1 pct Q4 profit rise, trims 2015 dividend

DOHA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 6.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, falling short of analyst expectations.

The bank earned a net profit of 232 million riyals ($63.7 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 compared with 218.7 million riyals in the same period of the previous year. Reuters calculated the increase in quarterly profit as the bank only gave full-year results for 2015, without a quarterly breakdown.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 258.7 million riyals.

Doha Bank made a profit of 1.374 billion riyals in 2015, according to a statement. This was up compared with the 1.359 billion riyals of profit in the previous year.

The bank’s statement added that its board was recommending a cash dividend of 3 riyals per share for 2015 below the 4 riyals per share payout for 2014.