Qatar's Doha Bank Q1 net profit rises 5.2 pct, ahead of estimates

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 5.2 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ expectations.

The lender made a net profit of 420.2 million riyals ($115.4 million) during the period, a bourse filing said, compared with 399.3 million riyals in the same three months a year ago.

Six analysts, on average, forecast a net profit of 377.3 million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.

Loans and advances at the end of March stood at 50.8 billion riyals, gaining 17.1 percent on the same point of 2014, while deposits rose 4 percent to 45.2 billion riyals over the same period.

The lender received last month shareholder backing to issue capital-boosting bonds worth up to 2 billion riyals as well as assent for issuance of regular bonds.

It is one of a clutch of Gulf lenders to weigh raising funds through capital instruments to sustain strong growth, diversify sources of funding and prepare for the new Basel III banking rules.

Doha Bank said April 1 that it completed the purchase of the Indian assets of HSBC Bank Oman.