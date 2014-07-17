FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Doha Bank Q2 net profit up 9.9 pct
July 17, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Doha Bank Q2 net profit up 9.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fourth largest lender by assets, posted a 9.9 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line with analyst estimates.

It made 388 million riyals ($107 million) in the second quarter, according to Reuters calculations, up from 353 million riyals in the same period of 2013.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the bank would make a profit of 380.9 million riyals in the second quarter.

Doha Bank said in a bourse statement its net profit for the first half of this year was 787 million riyals, compared with 748 million riyals in the corresponding period in 2013.

$1 = 3.6404 Qatar Riyals Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

