Qatar's Doha Bank Q2 net profit up 9.9 pct

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fourth largest lender by assets, posted a 9.9 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line with analyst estimates.

It made 388 million riyals ($107 million) in the second quarter, according to Reuters calculations, up from 353 million riyals in the same period of 2013.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the bank would make a profit of 380.9 million riyals in the second quarter.

Doha Bank said in a bourse statement its net profit for the first half of this year was 787 million riyals, compared with 748 million riyals in the corresponding period in 2013.