Qatar's Doha Bank 9-month net profit gains 10 pct
October 21, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Doha Bank 9-month net profit gains 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth-largest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday a 10 percent increase in its net profit for the first nine months of the year.

The lender made 1.1 billion riyals in the year-to-September 30, compared to 1 billion riyals in the year earlier period, a bourse statement said.

It did not provide a breakdown for the third quarter. Analysts had forecast, on average, the bank would make a net profit of 365.7 million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

