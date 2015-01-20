FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit rises 6.1 pct, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit rises 6.1 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 6.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations, missing analyst expectations.

The lender made a net profit of 250 million riyals ($68.7 million) during the period, compared with 235.6 million riyals in the same period a year ago. Doha Bank didn’t provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated the figure based on financial statements

Five analysts, on average, forecast a net profit of 307.7 million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.

Net profit for 2014 gained 3.1 percent year on year to 1.35 million riyals, the statement said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.