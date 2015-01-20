UPDATE 1-Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit rises 6 pct, misses forecasts

* Q4 profit 250 mln riyals vs 235.6 mln yr-ago - Reuters

* Misses forecasts of five analysts

* FY 2014 profit 1.35 bln riyals, up 3.1 pct - statement

* Earnings driven by growth in lending, fees and commission (Adds details, context and background)

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 6.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations, missing analyst expectations.

The result contributes to a picture of continuing growth in the Qatari banking sector but not as fast as some people were expecting. Qatar National Bank missed estimates but made a small year-on-year profit, while Qatar Islamic Bank beat estimates with a 30 percent profit growth.

Doha Bank made a net profit of 250 million riyals ($68.7 million) during the period, compared with 235.6 million riyals in the same period a year ago. The bank did not provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated the figure based on financial statements.

Five analysts, on average, forecast a net profit of 307.7 million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll.

Net profit for 2014 gained 3.1 percent year on year to 1.35 million riyals, a bank statement said.

Annual earnings were lifted by an acceleration in lending growth. Net loans and advances reached 48.6 billion riyals during 2014, a climb of 18.1 percent from the year before, the bank said.

Qatari banks have been able to build their loan books at a fast pace in recent years as the Gulf state spends billions of dollars developing infrastructure and prepares to host the 2022 soccer World Cup finals.

Many major projects have suffered from delays though, resulting in a slowdown in lending. Credit growth was 6.1 percent in November, its lowest since records started in 2006, according to central bank data.

Doha Bank also recorded a 27.3 percent growth in 2014 in income from fees and commission.

Chief Executive R. Seetharaman said in May the bank would look to raise additional capital in 2015 to underpin fast asset growth and potential acquisitions.

Like other Gulf lenders, Doha Bank has been seeking to tap markets outside its crowded domestic segment to help propel growth.

Doha Bank’s shareholders approved the purchase of the Indian assets of HSBC Bank Oman, it said in December. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and David Evans)