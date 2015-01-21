Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit down 7.2 pct to 219 mln riyals

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Net profit fell to 219 million riyals ($60.2 million) from 236 million a year earlier, the bank said in a statement provided to Reuters.

That fell short of the 307.7 million riyals forecast on average by five analysts polled by Reuters.

On Tuesday, Doha Bank reported a 3.1 percent rise in full-year 2014 net profit to 1.35 billion riyals.