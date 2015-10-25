FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Doha Bank Q3 net profit slips 2 pct, misses forecasts
October 25, 2015

Qatar's Doha Bank Q3 net profit slips 2 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 2 percent decline in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing analyst expectations.

The bank earned a net profit of 341 million riyals ($93.68 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 against 348.1 million riyals in the same period last year, according to Reuters calculations based on previous financial statements as the bank did not provide a quarterly breakdown.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the firm would make a quarterly net profit of 358 million riyals.

Doha Bank made a nine-month net profit of 1.14 billion riyals, 1 percent higher from the year earlier period, the statement said.

$1 = 3.6399 Qatar riyals Reporting By Tom Arnold

