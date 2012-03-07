UPDATE 1-Qatar's Doha Bank 5-yr dollar bond to price Wed

* Qatari lender eyes up to $500 mln from bond - sources

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Doha Bank plans to issue a five-year dollar-denominated bond on Wednesday, with price guidance tightening ahead of the launch in an indication of strong investor demand for the debt sale.

Price guidance was revised to a range of 262.5 basis points to 275 basis points over midswaps before books closed, according to arranging banks. Initial guidance was 287.5 basis points over midswaps earlier in the day.

Two market sources said Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth largest lender by market cap, was due to issue a maximum of $500 million from the bond sale. One of the sources added that order books for the bond were in excess of $2 billion.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan Chase are mandated lead arrangers on the transaction. Roadshows concluded in Switzerland on Tuesday.

“Demand is high - they did a good roadshow and had a good selling pitch with the right partners ... all in, (it‘s) positive,” said one regional trader, requesting anonymity.

Doha Bank will be the second Qatari lender to tap global debt markets this year after Qatar National Bank issued a $1 billion bond in February.

QNB’s bond priced at a spread of 235 basis points over midswaps, signalling that if Doha Bank priced its issue at the tight end of the range, it would pay about 30 basis points more than the quasi-sovereign issuer. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and David French; Editing by Amran Abocar, Dinesh Nair)