FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Doha Bank prices $500 mln bond
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 6 years ago

Qatar's Doha Bank prices $500 mln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Doha Bank priced a $500 million bond on Wednesday through arrangers Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan at the tighter end of guidance, indicating strong demand for the issue.

The lender, which is Qatar’s fifth largest by market value, priced the five-year bond at a spread of 262.5 basis points over midswaps. The bond carries a coupon of 3.5 percent.

Earlier on Wednesday, price guidance was revised to a range of 262.5-275 basis points over midswaps, having tightened significantly from the initial price whisper of 287.5 basis points, due to strong investor demand.

Doha Bank is the second Qatari lender to tap global debt markets this year after Qatar National Bank issued a $1 billion bond in February. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.