DOJ reviewing civil whistleblower cases for criminal probes - official

(Reuters) - U.S. authorities are increasingly reviewing civil whistleblower lawsuits against pharmaceutical and medical companies in an effort to build criminal cases, a top Justice Department official said Wednesday.

Gejaa Gobena, chief of the Justice Department’s healthcare fraud unit, said prosecutors were taking a look at qui tam complaints that have more typically been associated with civil investigations and settlements.

