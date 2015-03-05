FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DOJ reviewing civil whistleblower cases for criminal probes - official
#Westlaw News
March 5, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

DOJ reviewing civil whistleblower cases for criminal probes - official

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. authorities are increasingly reviewing civil whistleblower lawsuits against pharmaceutical and medical companies in an effort to build criminal cases, a top Justice Department official said Wednesday.

Gejaa Gobena, chief of the Justice Department’s healthcare fraud unit, said prosecutors were taking a look at qui tam complaints that have more typically been associated with civil investigations and settlements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1w7NrWE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
