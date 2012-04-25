FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US DOJ says ex-Morgan Stanley exec pleads guilty
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 25, 2012 / 10:05 PM / in 5 years

US DOJ says ex-Morgan Stanley exec pleads guilty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - A former managing director for Morgan Stanley’s real estate business in China on Wednesday pleaded guilty for his role in evading internal controls related to an anti-bribery law, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The Justice Department said Garth Peterson, 42, an American citizen living in Singapore, thwarted Morgan Stanley’s efforts to maintain controls to prevent corruption.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 17, 2012. Peterson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice his gross gain from the offense, the DOJ said.

Peterson also settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.