US DOJ says ex-Morgan Stanley exec pleads guilty

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - A former managing director for Morgan Stanley’s real estate business in China on Wednesday pleaded guilty for his role in evading internal controls related to an anti-bribery law, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The Justice Department said Garth Peterson, 42, an American citizen living in Singapore, thwarted Morgan Stanley’s efforts to maintain controls to prevent corruption.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 17, 2012. Peterson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice his gross gain from the offense, the DOJ said.

Peterson also settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission.