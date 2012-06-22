UPDATE 2-US Labor Dept in data tussle over fiduciary rule

* Labor official updates on controversial advisory rule

* Says disappointed with industry response to data request

* SIFMA says Labor Dept couldn’t guarantee confidentiality

By Suzanne Barlyn

June 22 (Reuters) - The Labor Department is disappointed with the financial industry’s response to a request for help in evaluating a planned rule for advisers serving retirement plans, but a major industry group says the government could not guarantee confidentiality for the data.

At issue is the development of a controversial rule that would impose a higher fiduciary standard of care on advisers serving retirement plans.

Word of the lack of certain industry data, to conduct a cost-benefit analysis that the industry itself insisted upon, came in a letter a department official sent to U.S. lawmakers this week.

The department is “disappointed not to receive many of the suggested data elements from industry sources,” wrote Phyllis Borzi, assistant secretary of the Department of Labor’s Employee Benefits Securities Administration, in the letter dated June 20.

The Labor Department, however, has “met with industry representatives and asked them to provide whatever information they had that would be useful to our efforts,” she wrote.

The trade group for the largest U.S.-based retail brokerages says its concerned about client confidentiality.

A spokesman for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said on Friday that the group had worked diligently to assess what relevant information could be made available to the department for their cost-benefit analysis. But the department could not guarantee the confidentiality of the information, SIMFA said.

“Obviously, respecting our client’s private financial information is our first responsibility,” said the SIFMA spokesman.

Members of the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce requested the update on the rule during a hearing in March, according to Borzi’s letter that was addressed to Representative John Kline, a Republican from Minnesota who chairs the panel, and the ranking Democrat, George Miller from California.

The department in September withdrew an initial rule it proposed in 2010 after industry groups and lawmakers expressed continued concerns about costs to the industry and whether the new rule would clash with a separate fiduciary proposal being considered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

While department officials said they expected to issue a revised proposal early this year, it has not yet materialized. Borzi, in the letter, did not suggest an anticipated date.

The new standard would also would apply to those who provide advice about individual retirement accounts to investors. Many financial advisers are concerned the proposal will limit the types of fees they can collect for servicing IRA accounts and ultimately prevent them from continuing to provide that advice.

The cost-benefit analysis the department is now conducting will focus not only on the economic impact the rule will have on workers and retirees, but also on retirement plan sponsors who often rely on advice from experts to carry out their legal responsibilities for managing assets, Borzi wrote.

DATA CONFIDENTIAL

A Labor Department spokesman said the agency tried to alleviate worries among securities industry groups about client confidentiality. During meetings with those groups, the department “specifically advised them that we were willing to work with them to resolve any concerns they had about clients’ private information,” the spokesman said via email.

“We wanted to know whether they were willing and able to provide the requested information on the assumption that it would be possible to work out appropriate safeguards on confidentiality,” the spokesman said. While they refused, the department is still interested in receiving the requested data and will work with them to address confidentiality, he said.

The Department of Labor’s recent letter also addressed concerns about aligning its anticipated rule with the separate fiduciary proposal the SEC is considering. That possible rule proposal would require brokers to recommend securities that are in their clients’ best interests, instead of recommendations that are “suitable” based on factors such as age and risk tolerance.

Borzi and another top Department of Labor official met with SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro on June 6 to discuss several high-level regulatory issues, including coordination of regulatory and enforcement responsibilities, according to the letter.

As part of its cost-benefit analysis, the Labor Department also requested data for a 2010 study that SIFMA commissioned and sent to the SEC in 2010 showing potential costs for clients if brokerages were held to a fiduciary standard.

The study, conducted by consulting firm Oliver Wyman, found that forcing investors with $200,000 or less in assets to pay their adviser a fee based on those assets, rather than pay commissions for individual trades or product purchases, would reduce expected returns for the client by more than $20,000 over 20 years.

The Consumer Federation of America, an advocacy group, rejected the study’s findings in a letter to the SEC that same year, saying it was based on the “false claim” that brokers would no longer be able to charge commissions if held to a fiduciary standard.