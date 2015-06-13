Labor Dept. launches probe of H1-B violations by Indian companies

(Reuters) - Reversing the position it took in April, the U.S. Department of Labor has launched an investigation into two companies’ use of the H1-B visa program at Southern California Edison.

The announcement came Thursday from U.S. Senators Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, and Jeff Sessions, an Alabama Republican, who had requested the investigation of Infosys Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services in April. The senators said the California utility was replacing hundreds of American workers and forcing them to train replacements supplied by Infosys and Tata. The companies on Friday denied violating any immigration laws.

