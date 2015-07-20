FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Cost of DOL retirement rule to U.S. brokers $5.8 bln - SIFMA
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 20, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Cost of DOL retirement rule to U.S. brokers $5.8 bln - SIFMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes organization in last sentence to DOL, not SIFMA)

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. securities firms would spend an estimated $5.8 billion to set up and operate systems to comply with a proposed new rule on sale of retirement products that will make it harder for Americans to build retirement nest eggs, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said Monday.

The estimate is included in an onslaught of eight comment letters that the trade group sent to the Department of Labor, and does not include estimated costs for smaller brokerage firms that may not have the resources to offer customers many choices, SIFMA leaders told reporters. The industry wants the Securities and Exchange Commission, and not DOL, to oversee sales of individual retirement accounts and other products. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.