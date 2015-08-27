FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dole CEO liable for $148.2 mln over 2013 buyout-ruling
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Dole CEO liable for $148.2 mln over 2013 buyout-ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge on Thursday said David Murdock, the chief executive of Dole Food Co, is liable for $148.2 million of damages for having shortchanged shareholders when he took the fruit producer private in 2013.

Delaware Chancery Judge Travis Laster said Murdock, 92, took several actions to reduce Dole’s market value, and thus the price he would pay, and deprived Dole directors and shareholders of their ability to determine whether the buyout was fair.

Laster also said Deutsche Bank AG, Murdock’s main bank, was not liable because it did not knowingly participate in activity that led to Murdock’s own liability.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.