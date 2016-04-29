FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-US Dept. of Justice investigating Dole after deadly Listeria outbreak
April 29, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

RPT-US Dept. of Justice investigating Dole after deadly Listeria outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional customers with no change to text)

LOS ANGELES, April 29 (Reuters) - Dole Food Company Inc on Friday said the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to packaged salad products from its processing plant in Springfield, Ohio.

“Dole has recently been contacted by the Department of Justice in connection with its own investigation, and we will be similarly cooperating with the DOJ to answer questions and address any concerns,” Dole said in a statement.

Thirty-three people in the United States and Canada fell ill in the outbreak. Every person was hospitalized and four died.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese

