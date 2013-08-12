Dole agrees to be taken private after CEO Murdock raises offer

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Vegetable and fruit producer Dole Food Co Inc said it agreed to be taken private by Chairman and Chief Executive David Murdock after he raised his offer to $13.50 per share.
Murdock, who is Dole’s largest shareholder with a stake of about 40 percent, made an offer in June to buy the rest of the company for $12 per share.
The latest offer represents a 32 percent premium to Dole’s stock price before Murdock made his initial offer.
Dole shares rose 5 percent to $13.46 in premarket trade.
The new offer values the company at $1.2 billion, excluding debt.