Dollar General quarterly profit misses estimates
June 3, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar General quarterly profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Discount chain Dollar General Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, blaming tough competition, a harsh winter and weak consumer spending.

Net income rose to $222 million, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, from $220 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased about 7 percent to $4.52 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 73 cents per share on revenue of $4.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

