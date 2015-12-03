FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar General quarterly sales rise 7 pct
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Dollar General quarterly sales rise 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp, the No.2 U.S. discount retailer by store count, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly net sales, helped by higher demand for items such as candy, snacks and tobacco products.

The company’s net income rose to $253.3 million, or 86 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 30 from $236.3 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $5.07 billion from $4.72 billion.

The company also named interim Chief Financial Officer John Garratt permanently to the post. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.