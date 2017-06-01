FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 3 months ago

Dollar General's quarterly profit down 5.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Dollar-store chain operator Dollar General Corp reported a 5.3 percent drop in quarterly profit due to the early retirement of its debt and higher costs.

The company's net income fell to $279.5 million, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from $295.1 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it took a 1 cent per share charge on early retirement of long-term obligations.

Net sales rose 6.5 percent to $5.61 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)

