a year ago
Unilever buys razor-maker Dollar Shave Club
July 20, 2016 / 3:25 AM / a year ago

Unilever buys razor-maker Dollar Shave Club

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc said it has agreed to buy razor-maker Dollar Shave Club in a deal that would expand the consumer goods group's catalogue of men's grooming products.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a statement released Tuesday evening.

Unilever approached Dollar Shave Club for the deal and is paying $1 billion in cash for the Venice, California-based company, business magazine Fortune reported, citing sources. for.tn/2a7Bby4

Unilever and Dollar Shave Club were not available to confirm the report outside regular market hours.

Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dublin will continue to be the chief executive of the company after the deal that is expected to close in the third quarter of 2016.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of personal care products such as Axe, Dove, and Pond's, is one of the biggest companies in its sector worldwide and competes with other giants like Procter & Gamble Co and Colgate-Palmolive Co.

In December, P&G-owned razor brand Gillette filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Dollar Shave. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
