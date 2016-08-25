FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Discount retailer Dollar General's sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by lower food prices, growing competition and as its low-income customer base was hurt by several states reducing food stamp coverage.

The company's net income rose to $306.52 million, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter ended July 29, from $282.35 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5.8 percent to $5.39 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $5.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
