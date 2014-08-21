FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar tree profit falls 2.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar tree profit falls 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly profit as costs increased.

Net income fell to $121.5 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from $124.7 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 9.5 percent to $2.03 billion.

Same-store sales rose 4.5 percent on a constant-currency basis. Analysts on average had expected a 2.5 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Dollar Tree, which operates the Dollar Tree, Deal$ and Dollar Bills stores, agreed to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc in July. The bid has since been trumped by Dollar General Corp. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.