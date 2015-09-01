FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discount retailer Dollar Tree sales rise 48.3 pct
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Discount retailer Dollar Tree sales rise 48.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc, the No. 1 U.S. discount retailer by store count, reported a 48.3 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped mainly by its acquisition of Family Dollar.

Dollar Tree posted a net loss of $98 million, or 46 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Aug. 1, mainly due to costs related to the Family Dollar deal.

The company posted a profit of $121.5 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.01 billion from $2.03 billion, while same-store sales rose 2.7 percent on a constant currency basis. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
