US dollar touches fresh 2-1/2 year high against the yen
January 31, 2013

US dollar touches fresh 2-1/2 year high against the yen

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar spurted to a fresh 2-1/2 year high on Thursday, reaching 91.41 yen in a move that extended its declines on expectations of further easing of monetary policy.

In midday New York trade, the dollar traded up roughly 0.30 percent against the yen, beating just slightly the previous high of 91.40 set on Wednesday.

The dollar has rallied 12 percent versus the yen since mid-November.

A Bank of Japan deputy governor earlier on Thursday flagged the strongest signal yet that it will boldly implement more stimulus if needed to achieve the bank’s new 2 percent inflation target.

