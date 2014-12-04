FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Halloween, higher shopper spending boost Dollarama's profit
December 4, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Halloween, higher shopper spending boost Dollarama's profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds conference call comment; updates share price)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian discount chain Dollarama Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong Halloween sales and higher spending at established stores.

The company, which sells items priced up to C$3 ($2.20), said sales at stores open for more than a year rose 5.9 percent in the third quarter compared with 4.8 percent a year earlier.

Comparable-sales were driven by an increase in transactions and average check, the company said.

Dollarama, which has 928 stores as of Nov. 2, said it opened 11 new stores in the quarter and was on track to open 70 to 80 new stores in fiscal 2015 ending January.

Dollarama and other Canadian retailers have been facing stiff competition from U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc, who have been increasing their front end stores.

The company said it was evaluating additional projects that could further leverage the investments it has already made in its stores, including using new functionalities to streamline the cash management processes and scanning technology to further reduce manual tasks.

Third quarter net income rose to C$73 million from C$61.7 million a year earlier.

Dollarama earned 55 Canadian cents per share, topping the analysts’ average estimate by one cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Montreal-based company’s revenue rose 12.4 percent to C$587.9 million. Analysts had expected C$591.6 million on average.

Dollarama’s stock was marginally up in afternoon trading. The stock had risen nearly 27 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange this year. ($1 = 1.1369 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

