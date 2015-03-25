Canadian discount chain Dollarama's profit rises 21 pct

March 25 (Reuters) - Canadian discount chain Dollarama Inc’s quarterly profit rose about 21 percent, helped by higher same-store sales and an increase in the number of stores.

The company’s net income rose to C$100.3 million ($80.2 million), or 76 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, from C$83 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company’s revenue rose 14.9 percent to C$669.1 million.