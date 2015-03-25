FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian discount chain Dollarama's profit rises 21 pct
March 25, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

Canadian discount chain Dollarama's profit rises 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Canadian discount chain Dollarama Inc’s quarterly profit rose about 21 percent, helped by higher same-store sales and an increase in the number of stores.

The company’s net income rose to C$100.3 million ($80.2 million), or 76 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, from C$83 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company’s revenue rose 14.9 percent to C$669.1 million.

$1 = 1.2501 Canadian dollars Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

