FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian retailer Dollarama's profit rises 37 pct
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian retailer Dollarama's profit rises 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher same-store sales and an increase in customer spending.

Net income rose to C$100.1 million ($73.81 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$73 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 13 percent to C$664.5 million. ($1 = C$1.36) (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.