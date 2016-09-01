(Compares results with estimates, adds Q2 details)

Sept 1 Canadian dollar store operator Dollarama Inc reported a higher-than-expected profit as sales rose 11.6 percent.

The company opened 13 stores in the second quarter, bringing the total number of stores to 1,051.

Dollarama's general, administrative and store operating expenses rose about 7 percent. However, the expenses as a part of sales were 15.2 percent, compared with 15.9 percent a year earlier.

Gross margins remained flat at 38.4 percent.

The retailer said same-store sales rose 5.7 percent in the quarter ended July 31, compared with 7.9 percent last year.

The company's net income rose 11.4 percent to C$106.4 million ($81.1 million), or 88 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue rose to C$729 million from C$653.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 84 Canadian cents per share and revenue of C$726.55 million.

