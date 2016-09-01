(Compares results with estimates, adds Q2 details)
Sept 1 Canadian dollar store operator Dollarama Inc reported a higher-than-expected profit as sales rose 11.6 percent.
The company opened 13 stores in the second quarter, bringing the total number of stores to 1,051.
Dollarama's general, administrative and store operating expenses rose about 7 percent. However, the expenses as a part of sales were 15.2 percent, compared with 15.9 percent a year earlier.
Gross margins remained flat at 38.4 percent.
The retailer said same-store sales rose 5.7 percent in the quarter ended July 31, compared with 7.9 percent last year.
The company's net income rose 11.4 percent to C$106.4 million ($81.1 million), or 88 Canadian cents per share.
Revenue rose to C$729 million from C$653.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 84 Canadian cents per share and revenue of C$726.55 million.
($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
METALS-Zinc surges to 15-month peak as Chinese factories revive
* China manufacturing activity unexpectedly expands in August
BRIEF-Organigram enters agreement with TGS international
* Says entered into an exclusive product development and distribution agreement with TGS International, llc
UPDATE 1-Spain's Repsol, Criteria exploring sale of around 20 pct in Gas Natural
* U.S. investment fund in preliminary talks to buy stake-sources