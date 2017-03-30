FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Canada's Dollarama posts 17 pct rise in quarterly profit
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 5 months ago

Canada's Dollarama posts 17 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Dollarama Inc reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as customers spent more in its stores.

Dollarama's net income rose to C$146.1 million ($109.6 million), or C$1.24 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, from C$124.8 million, or C$1 per share, a year earlier.

Comparable-store sales rose 5.8 percent, and the average transaction size increased by 7.8 percent in the quarter.

Sales jumped 11.5 percent to C$854.5 million.

$1 = 1.3325 Canadian dollars Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

