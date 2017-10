Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc’s third-quarter profit rose 23 percent on higher sales and new store openings.

Net income rose to C$51.5 million ($51.87 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, from C$41.8 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 14.4 percent to C$458 million.