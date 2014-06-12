FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar-store operator Dollarama's profit rises 17 pct
June 12, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar-store operator Dollarama's profit rises 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a nearly 17 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday as the average amount its customers spent per trip rose.

The company’s net income rose to C$53.2 million ($49 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 4, from C$45.6 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 11.8 percent to C$501.1 million. ($1 = 1.0858 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

