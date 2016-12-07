FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 12:18 PM / 9 months ago

Canadian dollar store Dollarama's profit jumps 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canadian dollar store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday as people spent more in its stores.

The company's net income rose to C$110.06 million ($82.89 million), or 92 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 30, from C$100.08 million, or 78 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Same-store sales rose 5.1 percent.

The average transaction size increased 5.8 percent while the number of transactions fell 0.6 percent.

Sales rose 11.2 percent to C$738.71 million. ($1 = 1.3278 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

