FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar General profit soars, year view raised
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

Dollar General profit soars, year view raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp posted a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its expectations for the year on Monday as momentum the discount chain saw during the holiday season continued in early 2012.

Dollar General earned $213.4 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended on May 4, up from $157.0 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 13 percent to $3.9 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 6.7 percent.

Dollar General now expects to earn $2.68 to $2.78 per share this year, up from a prior target of $2.65 to $2.75. It earned $2.22 per share last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.