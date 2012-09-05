FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar General posts higher profit, raises fiscal-year forecast
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

Dollar General posts higher profit, raises fiscal-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp posted a higher quarterly profit and raised its earnings forecast for the year on Wednesday as shoppers visited its stores for low-priced food and other basic goods.

Dollar General, which prices most of its merchandise below $10, generally does well when economic concerns such as high unemployment and food prices push those on limited budgets to cut spending.

The chain said it had earned $214.1 million, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter ended on Aug. 3, up from $146 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 10.4 percent to $3.95 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year increased 5.1 percent.

Dollar General said it expected to earn $2.77 to $2.85 per share this fiscal year, up from a June forecast of $2.68 to $2.78. The new outlook includes 4 cents per share from the favorable resolution of an income tax audit, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.