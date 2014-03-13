FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar General holiday-quarter sales miss estimates
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Dollar General holiday-quarter sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Retailer Dollar General Corp on Thursday posted lower-than-expected sales for the holiday quarter, blaming cold weather, tough competition and low consumer confidence.

Sales in the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31 rose 6.8 percent to $4.49 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $4.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 1.3 percent.

The discount chain earned $322.17 million, or $1.01 per share, up from $317.4 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Dollar General expects same-store sales to be up 3 percent to 4 percent this fiscal year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
