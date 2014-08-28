FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar General says committed to Family Dollar deal
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 28, 2014

Dollar General says committed to Family Dollar deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp, the No.1 U.S. deep discount retailer, said it remained committed to acquiring rival Family Dollar Stores Inc and reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly sales.

Family Dollar last week rejected a $9 billion buyout offer from Dollar General that it said could run foul of competition law, opting instead for a smaller bid from Dollar Tree Inc .

"The financial benefits of our offer to Family Dollar shareholders are indisputable," Dollar General Chief Executive Rick Dreiling said in a statement on Thursday.

The company's net income rose to $251.3 million, or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, from $245.5 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $4.72 billion from $4.39 billion, helped by higher sales of tobacco products, candy and snacks. Same-store sales rose 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
