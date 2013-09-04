FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar General posts rise in quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 4 years

Dollar General posts rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp reported a 15 percent rise in second-quarter profit as efforts such as selling more groceries and brand-name products attracted customers to its stores.

The company, which packs a variety of food and other goods into thousands of small U.S. stores, said net income rose to $245.5 million, or 75 cents per share, from $214.1 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Dollar General earned 77 cents per share.

Total sales rose 11.3 percent to $4.39 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 2.

Sales at stores open for at least a year, or same-store sales, increased 5.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.