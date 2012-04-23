FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar Thrifty raises low end of profit outlook
April 23, 2012

Dollar Thrifty raises low end of profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group raised the low end of the range of its first-quarter profit outlook, helped by better fleet utilization.

The company narrowed its profit expectation to $1.30 to $1.40 per share from its prior view of $1.15 to $1.40 per share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dollar Thrifty also raised its full-year earnings outlook to $5.00 to $5.60 per share from the $4.60 to $5.20 per share it had earlier forecast.

Shares of the company closed at $79.11 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

