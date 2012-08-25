Hertz near deal to buy Dollar Thrifty-source

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings is nearing an agreement to acquire Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group for around $2.5 billion and could announce a deal in coming days, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The deal would be for nearly $2.5 billion, the source said, but discussions between the two companies are ongoing and could still fall apart.

Under the terms of the deal, Hertz could buy Dollar Thrifty for $87.50 per share, the source said.

News of the deal discussions were earlier reported by Bloomberg and New York Times.