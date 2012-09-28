FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dollar Tree sees profit boost from Ollie's stake sale
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dollar Tree sees profit boost from Ollie's stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc said in a filing that it sold off its ownership interest in discount retailer Ollie’s Holdings and that sale will boost its third-quarter profitability by 16 cents to 17 cents a share.

The retailer had said earlier it expected earnings of 47 cents to 51 cents a share on sales of $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion in its third quarter, which began on July 29.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn $0.51 censt a share, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dollar Tree, which sells items for $1 or less at its namesake chain, bought an ownership interest in mid-Atlantic based Ollie’s Holdings in 2003.

Shares of Dollar Tree closed at $48.29 Friday on Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.