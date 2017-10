May 22 (Reuters) - Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter profit as margins expanded.

The company’s gross margin increased to 35.2 percent from 35 percent a year earlier.

Net income rose to $133.5 million, or 59 cents per share, from $116.1 million, or 50 cents per share.

Revenue rose 8.3 percent to $1.87 billion.