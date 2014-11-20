FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales grow most since 2011
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales grow most since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc reported its strongest growth in quarterly same-store sales since 2011.

Dollar Tree’s net income rose 6 percent to $133 million, or 64 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1.

Net sales rose 11 percent to $2.1 billion.

Same store sales grew 5.9 percent.

Dollar Tree has agreed to buy Family Dollar Inc but the deal is facing a challenge from Dollar General Corp, the No. 1 U.S. discount chain. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
