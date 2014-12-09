BRIEF-Dolphin picks new 3D streamer technology

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dolphin Group Asa :

* Says has purchaded WesternGeco Q-Marine point-receiver marine seismic system for the Polar Empress

* Says has entered into a completely fully-financed lease agreement with Schlumberger of approximately $40 mln, to be repaid in equal installments including interest over 38 months

* Dolphin will invest additional $5 mln in frontend towing equipment to enable super-wide configurations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)