BRIEF-Dom Maklerski WDM ends reverse merger of WDM Capital

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Dom Maklerski WDM SA :
* Said on Monday that it completed the reverse takeover of its unit WDM Capital SA
* Currently the major indirect shareholder of WDM Capital is Piotr Sieradzan
* On Jan. 12 Dom Maklerski WDM unit, WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o., sold 1.1 million series A and B shares (100 pct stake) of Arkadia SA to SIG Limited, a unit controlled by Piotr Sieradzan
* WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. will also sell 100,423 newly issued series C shares of Arkadia SA to SIG Limited
* Total value of sale of all Arkadia’s shares is 22.9 million zlotys ($6.3 million)
* Arkadia holds 65.9 pct stake in WDM Capital SA
* Following transaction, Dom Maklerski WDM does not control Arkadia and WDM Capital anymore
* SIG Limited acquired also debt of WDM Capital from WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.
