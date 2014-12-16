BRIEF-Dome Energy provides operational update

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Dome Energy publ AB :

* Dome Energy provides operational update

* Is still awaiting regulatory approval to start two water injection wells along with second pud well on Zimmerman Butte, US

* Once new water disposal wells are online it will be able to increase production on several wells

* Says majority of its oil production is hedged at about $90 per barrel until end of 2016

* Says has hedged its gas production at $4 per MCF (Million Cubic Feet) until 2017